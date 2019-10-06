International Olympiad medal-winning students honored

TEHRAN – In a meeting held on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani honored students winning medals at international Olympiads.

During the meeting, Rouhani emphasized the need for making the most of opportunities during life, saying that becoming elite is partly dependent upon intelligence and mental ability, but what makes it everlasting and significant is contingent on personal effort and endeavor.

Based on Islamic teachings, mental and psychological conditions as well as living standards, even before the birth of a child, is important and effective in the growth of his or her talents, the president explained.

He went on to say that a healthy and fair competition will contribute to more progress in all areas.

Employing elites in different fields will lower national administration expenses and will provide better conditions for development, he said, concluding that the government has adopted the policy for supporting knowledge-based companies in this regard.



MG