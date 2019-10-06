Iran supports stability, security in Iraq: diplomat

TEHRAN - Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said on Sunday that Tehran supports stability, security and economic development in Iraq.

During a meeting with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Masjedi said that Iran will help Iraq to reconstruct war-torn areas.

During a meeting with officials of the Council of Balad in Iraq’s Salaheddin Province in February, Masjedi also voiced Iran’s readiness to reconstruct Iraq, saying cooperation in reconstruction of the Arab country was already happening.

“Iran is determined to reconstruct the Daesh-stricken Iraqi towns and cities in a similar way that it supported the friendly and brotherly government and people of the country during the fight against Daesh,” he pointed out.

At a meeting of representatives of Iran and Iraq’s private companies active in the construction industry in July, Mohammad Amirzadeh, the deputy head of Iran’s chamber of commerce, expressed the Iranian private sector’s readiness for cooperation with Iraqi companies in reconstructing Iraq.

Iran is well positioned in the maritime industry, road construction, engineering services, power supply technology and other industries and could play a significant role in the reconstruction process of Iraq.

NA/PA