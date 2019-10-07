Commander: Iran’s defense industry heading towards producing smart weapons

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force commander said on Sunday that Iran’s defense industry has launched an eye-catching plan to produce smart weapons.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that the defense industry is to equip weapons with domestically-made smart instruments, adding, “This a turning point in manufacturing defense industry’s products.”

He further highlighted importance of light-manufacturing of military products and said, “Such capabilities have brought about remarkable growth in production of military equipment.”

In relevant remarks while addressing IRGC commanders in Tehran last week, Hajizadeh said, "Today, the balance of power has changed and the shadow of war has become useless.”

He said if enemies dare enough to target Iranian drones, even if they make it to intercept the aircraft, they will be forced to fire air defense missiles worth $5 million against Iran's $25,000 ultra-advanced drone.

"No matter it hits the drone or not, they will be beaten and they will be the losing side in this confrontation," General Hajizadeh said.

"Today, in addition to the trans-regional states' bases, we have made their warships in the sea useless for a distance of 2,000 kilometers," he added.

