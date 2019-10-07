Army chief: Iran wants peace, prosperity for neighbors

TEHRAN – Army Chief Abdolrahim Mousavi said on Monday that Iran wants peace and prosperity for neighboring countries, according to Mehr.

“We wish security and safety for all regional countries and Muslim nations, and we want everyone to live in peace, tranquility and prosperity,” Major General Mousavi asserted.

He said the Islamic Republic does not intend to invade or attack any country, but will not tolerate bullying.

“We will never succumb to bullying and will continue to stand up for our rights,” the army chief said. “We have no doubt that we will emerge victorious some day and that day is not far-off.”

Mousavi pointed to the eight years of successful defense in the face of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain’s war against Iran, saying, “Today, as well, we are standing up to any plot and threat.”

He said Iran will defeat the enemy in the economic war. “This is God’s promise.”

U.S. President Donald Trump has adopted a maximum pressure policy against Iran since he walked away from the Iran nuclear deal, which is also called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The policy includes sanctions on Iran’s economy, especially its oil exports, and bans on top Iranian figures and organizations. At the same time, the U.S. president has pushed for talks with Tehran.

The sanctions were imposed regardless of Iran’s full compliance with its commitments under the (JCPOA), which was struck between Iran and six major powers, including the United States, in July 2015.

Iranian officials describe the sanctions as an “economic war” and “economic terrorism”.

Last week, President Hassan Rouhani said the United States’ use of dollar as a weapon will lead to economic terrorism.

“U.S. hostile moves and its use of dollar as a weapon will lead to economic terrorism and affects the ordinary lives of people,” Rouhani said at the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) summit in Yerevan, Armenia, on October 1.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran expects signatories to the JCPOA to take actions in line with implementing it. Under the current sensitive situation, it is essential to support this achievement of multilateralism in order to improve international cooperation, security and stability,” he added.

