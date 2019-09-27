Tehran condemns U.S. sanctions on China, Russia

TEHRAN – Tehran has denounced the new U.S. sanctions on China and Russia, cautioning the international community of the dire consequences of Washington’s “unilateralism” and “economic terrorism”.

In a statement on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the U.S. regime’s recent sanctions against some countries are in violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which has encouraged other countries to cooperate with Iran, Tasnim reported.

“By this measure, the U.S. government is punishing other countries for observing a resolution that had been voted for even by itself,” Mousavi stated.

The U.S. Treasury Department said on Wednesday it was imposing sanctions on five Chinese nationals and six entities that it said had violated Washington’s unilateral curbs on Tehran.

These included two Cosco Shipping Corporation subsidiaries, Cosco Shipping Tanker Dalian and Cosco Shipping Tanker (Dalian) Seaman and Ship Management Co Ltd.

Trump’s economic terrorism is a threat to the security of international trade, Iran says.

The U.S. Treasury also announced on Thursday that three individuals, five shipping vessels and a Moscow-based front company were sanctioned over an operation to move money and fuel to Russian forces supporting the government of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad.

Mousavi said the Islamic Republic, as the main victim of economic terrorism, denounces such acts and regards Trump’s economic terrorism as a threat to the security of international trade.

On U.S. sanctions against a number of Russian individuals and companies, the spokesman said the U.S. government uses sanctions as a weapon against nations.

He called on the international community to stand up to the U.S. bullying and find a way to counter it.

MH/PA