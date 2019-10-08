Iranian literati to attend Arbaeen gathering

TEHRAN – A group of 80 Iranian writers and poets will be attending the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq.

The literati on this journey, which will be sponsored by the Shahrestan Adab Cultural Institute, will visit the Iraqi cities of Karbala, Najaf, Samarra and Kadhimiya.

The group will organize poem recitations, storytelling sessions and several other cultural programs on their way to the Arbaeen gathering.

Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, standing against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

Iranians and Shia Muslims from other countries embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).



Arbaeen, which will be commemorated on October 19 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

Photo: Arbaeen pilgrims, Karbala.

