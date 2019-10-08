Number of trading codes at stock market hits 13m

TEHRAN- The number of trading codes at Iran’s stock market has reached 13 million, according to the latest data released by the officials from Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO).

Also as announced by SEO Head Shapour Mohammadi, 300,000 persons are conducting trades at this market per week, of them 20,000-30,000 persons are present in the base market of Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) exchange market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

The official put the number of companies active at stock market at 600, and number of financial institutes active at this market at 650, saying that 6,000 directors are present at the country’s capital market.

MA/MA