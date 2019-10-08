Iranian tourism, crafts under spotlight at Ankara exhibit

TEHRAN – Iranian travel destinations, handicrafts and arts are under spotlight at a cultural exhibit which was opened to the public in Ankara on Sunday.

The exhibition is organized under the auspices of the Iranian Embassy in Turkey with the aim of introducing Iran’s culture and ancient civilization to other nations, Mehr reported.

Featuring cultural and artistic products such as engravings and miniatures, as well as pictures of historical and tourist attractions of the country, the event is held in cooperation with the municipality of Altındag Ankara and will wrap up on October 13, the report added.

Addressing the exhibit, Mahmoud Sedqizadeh, Iranian cultural counselor in Ankara, emphasized the importance of holding such events to introduce Iran’s culture and attractions to Turkish people.

The official also voiced hope that such kind of activities would serve to strength Tehran-Ankara relations more than ever.

In February, Hormatollah Rafiei, head of the Association of Iranian Travel Agents, emphasized the need to attain a balance in tourist flow rates between the two neighbors, saying Iran intends to reach a balance with Turkey in the movement of tourist flow.

Iranian tourists vacationing in Turkey have increased hotel occupancy rates in many cities, particularly in the eastern province of Van, to 100%, while their shopping is a lifeline for tradesmen, Daily Sabah reported last month.

President of Iranian Scientific Ecotourism expected in October that some six million Iranian nationals to visit Turkey in 2020 while Turkish arrivals in Iran are far more less.

AFM/MG