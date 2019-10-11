“Driving Lessons” name best short at Religion Today Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Driving Lessons” by Iranian filmmaker Marzieh Riahi won the award for best short film at the 22nd edition of the Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy on Thursday.

The film tells the story of Bahareh, a young girl who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

Italy-based Iranian filmmaker Amir-Ali Alai received the award on behalf of Riahi, who could not attend the closing ceremony of the festival.

Iranian filmmaker Yasser Talebi’s acclaimed documentary “Beloved” also received an honorable mention.

Iranian movies “Life Again” by Reza Fahimi and “Wild Jonquils” by Rahbar Qanbari were also screened at 22nd Religion Today Film Festival, which was held from October 2 to 10.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Amir-Ali Alai accepts the award for best short on behalf his fellow director Marzieh Riahi for “Driving Lessons” at the closing ceremony of 22nd Religion Today Film Festival in Trento, Italy on October 10, 2019.

ABU/MMS/YAW

