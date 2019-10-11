‘Iranian Army playing pivotal role in countering plots’

TEHRAN – Director of the Army’s Ideological-Political Bureau said on Friday that the Iranian Army is a spiritually-oriented force that enjoys a key and determinative role in foiling the enemies’ plots.

Abbas Mohammadi Hassani, who was addressing worshippers in Tehran before Friday prayer sermons, said, “Today, the army is a perfect spiritually-oriented force and is among durable honors of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He further quoted Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei as saying that the army is a “large exhibition for Islamic values”.

Last week, Commander of the Army Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi reminded that the Islamic Republic has maintained security in the Persian Gulf region for the past 40 years, reassuring that all threats at all levels from enemies would be vehemently responded.

“It is now 40 years that the security of the Persian Gulf has been maintained by the efforts of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and if the countries of the region contribute [to these efforts], this region will be the safest in the world,” Major General Mousavi said on Monday.

Mousavi officially opened the “Persian Gulf Air Defense Headquarters” in the southern province of Bushehr on Monday. The new air defense base is intended to tighten Tehran’s grip over the security of the region and counter trans-regional plots.



MJ/PA