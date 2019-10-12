Iran, Syria call for cooperation in standardization

TEHRAN – Head of Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) met with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud to discuss cooperation in standardization areas, IRIB reported on Saturday.

In her meeting with the Syrian envoy, Nayereh Pirouz stressed the long history of cooperation between the two countries and called for expansion of mutual cooperation in the standard sector.

She further mentioned an agreement signed between ISIRI and SASMO, the Syrian Arab Organization for Standardization and Metrology, in 2006, saying that “Fortunately, collaborations in the field of standards have been expanding, but overall they are not very satisfactory and we must strive to achieve the goals set in the 2006 agreement.”

“The situation is now greatly improving for expansion of economic, trade and investment cooperation and the standard organizations of Iran and Syria are playing a facilitating role in this regard,” she added.

She also referred to Iran's 21st rank among the 160 ISO members, saying “We have the capacity to provide SASMO with our experiences and knowledge in various sectors.”

Adnan Mahmoud for his part mentioned the U.S. sanctions on the two countries and noted that the two sides should strive to withstand the unjust sanctions.

“Syria welcomes any suggestion, idea or initiative that would strengthen relations with Iran, and we will always stand side by side against our enemies,” he said.

Iran and Syria have been cooperating in numerous fields and Iranian private companies are already investing in different areas.

EF/MA