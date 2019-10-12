Iran submits dossier to UNESCO for listing Uraman landscape

TEHRAN – Iran has recently submitted a dossier to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization for possible inscription of the Uraman cultural landscape which is situated west of the country.

Some eighty experts in various fields have compiled and developed the dossier in terms of anthropology, archeology and history, natural sciences, architecture, historical documents and other related fields, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Local officials believe that inscription of the property on the prestigious list of the UN body could jumpstart tourism in the region and also look at it as a tool for better conservation of its natural landscapes and unique cultural scenes for the next generations, saying its unique rural texture, architecture, lifestyle and agriculture is a prominent example of integration of man into the nature.

“The inhabitants integrated themselves into the nature through utilization of sharp slopes in agriculture,” UNESCO says.

Uraman is considered a cradle of Kurdish art and culture from the days of yore. Pirshalyar, which is named after a legendary local figure, is amongst time-honored celebrations and rituals that are practiced annually across the region.

Stretched on a steep slope in Uraman Takht rural district of Sarvabad county, the village is home to dense and step-like rows of houses in a way that roof of each house forms the yard of the upper one, a feature that adds to its charm and attractiveness.

