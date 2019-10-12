Iran says ready for talks with Saudi Arabia with or without mediator 

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Saturday afternoon that Tehran is ready to hold talks with Saudi Arabia with or without intermediary.

The remarks by Abbas Mousavi came one day ahead of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trip to Tehran, who has expressed desire to deescalate tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been at loggerheads over a number of issues, including the war on Yemen, the Saudi suppression of pro-democracy movement in Bahrain, and also heavy-handed crackdown on Saudi Shia community.

Asked whether Khan’s visit is aimed at mediating between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Mousavi said, “I am not aware of mediation. One should see what issues he will raise during the visit. Normally, regional issues and developments in the region will feature high in his dialogue with the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

He added, “Iran has repeatedly announced that it is ready to negotiate with its neighbors including Saudi Arabia with mediation or without mediation, so that if there is any misunderstandings they will be cleared up.”

PA/PA