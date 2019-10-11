Iran not to represent Yemenis in possible talks with Saudis: Gov. spokesman

TEHRAN – Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that his country does not intend to be representative of Yemen in possible talks with Saudi Arabia, Fars reported on Friday.

“There is no need for Iran to take part in possible negotiations with Saudis on behalf of Yemenis,” the spokesman said.

He also pointed to the intentions of Pakistani Premier Imran Khan to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia, saying, “Several well-intentioned countries have thus far sought to be a mediator between Tehran and Riyadh, some of them were delivering Saudis’ messages too.”

“At media level, at least, the Pakistani premier announced officially that the Saudi crown prince has called on him to hold talks with the Iranian president over the resumption of negotiation with Saudis,” Rabiei added.

In late September, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi stressed his country's continued support for the Yemenis against the Saudi-led war on their country.

"Iran supports the legal government of Yemen against the aggressors. Iran has always supported the Yemenis spiritually and politically," Mousavi told reporters in a press conference in Tehran at the time.

Asked about Iran's position on Yemenis' attacks against Saudi Arabia, he said, "In our view, what the Yemenis do are defensive measures."

Mousavi also underlined that resolution of the Yemen crisis depends on the acceptance of the ceasefire and halt of attacks on Yemeni civilians.

The Pakistani prime minister is due to pay a one-day-long visit to Iran on Saturday as part of his efforts to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh.

He will leave Tehran for Riyadh on Sunday, according to Indo-Asian News Service.

MJ/PA