Pakistan rejects reports Khan seeking mediation between Riyadh and Tehran as Saudis’ request 

TEHRAN – The Pakistani Foreign Ministry in a statement has dismissed reports that Saudi crown prince has requested Islamabad to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh, stressing that the efforts are “our own initiative” to deescalate tensions between the two key Muslim nations.

“Foreign media’s reports that have claimed Saudi officials and even Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman have handed over a letter or a message to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to deliver it to the Iranian leader for the resumption of talks between Tehran and Riyadh are baseless,” the statement read, ISNA reported on Saturday.

“There has not been any letter or message in between; furthermore, the Saudi crown prince has not asked Pakistan to play mediating role between Tehran and Riyadh,” it added.

The ministry reaffirmed that the idea of any possible negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Iran has been stipulated in Islamabad’s own initiative, adding that the efforts are aimed at reinvigorating peace in the region and putting an end to tension between the two nations.

The Pakistani prime minister was planned to pay a one-day-long visit to Iran on Saturday as part of his efforts to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh and then fly to Riyadh on Sunday. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Khan’s visit to Tehran will take place on Sunday.

