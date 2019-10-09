Pakistan’s Khan to visit Iran in mediation efforts between Tehran and Riyadh

TEHRAN – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Iran and Saudi Arabia in near future, the Pakistani media reported on Wednesday.

Khan, who was on an official visit to China, returned to Pakistan on Wednesday to finalize his future trips to Tehran and Riyadh, Mehr quoted Pakistani media as saying.

Sources have said the visit to Tehran will take place upon a request from officials in Riyadh.

The Pakistani prime minister is likely to travel to Iran and Saudi Arabia until next week.

The media did not give details.

Earlier, Khan had said that he was making an effort to mediate between Tehran and Riyadh. Last month, he held talks with Saudi Arabia’s leaders in Riyadh, as well as with President Rouhani of Iran on the sidelines of the annual United Nations conference in New York.

The Pakistani prime minister visited Iran in May 2019. He has also traveled to Saudi Arabia five times.

PA/PA