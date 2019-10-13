Pakistan PM visits Tehran, starts talks with Rouhani

TEHRAN – Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, visited Iran on Sunday, accompanied by a senior political team.

Khan was welcomed by President Hassan Rouhani at Sa'dabad presidential palace in northern Tehran.

Later, Khan entered talks with Rouhani.

According to a press release, the talks will center on issues of mutual interest as well as the latest regional and international developments.

The Pakistani prime minister is also expected to hold talks with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to Pakistani media outlets, Prime Minister Khan is visiting Tehran and later to Riyadh as a mediator to reduce tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan has amicable relationship with Iran and Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Tehran is ready for talk with Saudi Arabia with or without a mediator.

