Ending war in Yemen will have positive effects on region: Ayatollah Khamenei

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that ending war in Yemen will have positive effects on the Middle East region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran presented a four-point plan to end war in Yemen a long time ago and if this war ends in a right way, it can have positive effects in the region,” Leader said during a meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Leader described peace and security in West Asia as very “sensitive” and “important” and expressed regret over certain regional countries’ “destructive” role in supporting terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria and causing war and bloodshed in Yemen.

He added, “We have no motivation for animosity with these countries, but they are influenced by the United States and act against the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with the United States’ will.”

Elsewhere in his talks with Prime Minister Khan, Ayatollah Khamenei said Iran has never initiated a war “but if anyone starts a war against Iran will undoubtedly regret.”

In April 2015, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif submitted a letter to Ban Ki-moon, then UN secretary general, outlining Iran’s four-point peace plan for Yemen.

The plan calls for an immediate ceasefire and end of all foreign military attacks, humanitarian assistance, a resumption of broad national dialogue and establishment of an inclusive national unity government.

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei described Iran-Pakistan relations as brotherly and attached importance to expansion of ties and promotion of security in borders.

For his part, Khan called Iran and Pakistan brotherly countries and said that Islamabad seeks to expand relations with Iran.

Pakistan considers Iran an “important partner” especially in economic area, the prime minister said.

