“The Wooden Bridge” to go on screen at USC in Los Angeles

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mehdi Karampur’s 2012 movie “The Wooden Bridge” will go on screen during a program at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles on November 3.

The film is about a couple, Amir and Shirin, who decide to emigrate from Iran after ten years of their marriage, but they face several problems.

To solve the problems, Shirin accepts the help of their old university professor, Kamran Sabuhi, and goes to him to make the visa arrangements in Dubai. Despite his initial disapproval due to Sabuhi’s affection for Shirin, Amir agrees to the plan eventually and Shirin leaves Iran.

Meanwhile, in Iran things get more complicated when Amir’s sister is arrested by police and his old love, Nazli, comes back to him after ten years.

Organized by the Persian Academic and Cultural Student Association (PACSA) of the university, the screening will be followed by a review session, which will be attended by Karampur and Iranian critic Hamidreza Sadr.

Photo: A poster for the screening program for Mehdi Karampur’s 2012 movie “The Wooden Bridge” at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles.

ABU/MMS/YAW

