Iranian animations competing in Brazilian festival 

TEHRAN – “This Side, Other Side” and “Each Other” (Yek Digar), two animations from Iran are competing in the Animage, an international animation festival currently underway in the Brazilin city of Recife.

“This Side, Other Side” by Lida Fazli shows that no border can block friendship and affection between children, hoping that the adult world, as well as the children’s world, would be full of peace and friendship.

“Each Other” (Yek Digar) by Sarah Tabibzadeh portrays a young man who works in a bedroll selling shop and accidentally loses one of its layers.

This year the festival, which will run until October 20, received submissions from different couturiers. About 80 short animated films are competing in the event.

Photo: A scene from “This Side, Other Side” by Lida Fazli.

RM/MMS/YAW



