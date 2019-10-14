TPO offers roadmap for promoting non-oil exports

TEHRAN – Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said a roadmap has been prepared for promoting the country’s non-oil exports to 15 neighboring countries, Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

“Considering the country’s current economic situation and re-imposition of the U.S. sanctions, we need a new roadmap that fits in with the new market regulation; so a roadmap for promoting non-oil exports should be formed in line with the market regulation roadmap and this will happen within the next month,” Hamid Zadboum told the state TV on Sunday evening.

The official stated that the government should reduce export bans and restrictions and uses tolls and tariffs instead, to regulate the domestic market.

According to Zadboum, lack of long-term planning for promotion of exports has resulted in a situation in which export development does not take place.

“Our government backs importers more rather than supporting exporters, today we would have large export companies in the country if the government supported the exporters as much as the importers,” he said.

In late August, Iran’s Deputy Industry Minister Hossein Modares Khiabani said the government has it on the agenda to increase the value of exports to Iran’s 15 neighbors up to $50 billion.

“Our goal is to be able to meet five percent of our neighboring countries' needs, which would amount to more than $50 billion a year considering the total imports of all the 15 countries which is at least $1 trillion annually,” Modares Khiabani said.

“Necessary planning and investigations have been made for achieving this target,” he added.

The official expressed hope that the mentioned goal would be realized before the Iranian calendar year of 1400 (which starts in March 2021), saying that the Institute for Trade Studies and Research and also Trade Promotion Organization are currently developing detailed plans to achieve this goal.

EF/MA