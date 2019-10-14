Khorramabad festival to feature tribal lifestyle, rituals, crafts and arts

TEHRAN – A major festival, intended to turn the spotlight on the lifestyle, rituals, crafts and arts of various tribes and nomadic people across Iran, is scheduled to be held in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province, from October 30 to November 2.

Exhibitors from all over the country have been invited to take part in the event, which will also reflect tourist attractions, natural sceneries and historical sites of the western province.

Over 60 stalls and 20 Siah-Chadors (“vast traditional black tents”) are set to be set up for the exhibit, provincial tourism chief Seyyed Amin Qasemi said on Saturday, Mehr reported.

Local cousin contests, live music performances, and demonstrations of culinary art are amongst other programs for the event that will be held in a park nearing the historical Falak-ol-Aflak fortress, Qasemi added.

A destination for domestic and foreign travelers, the fortress dates from the Sassanid era (224–651). It seems particularly imposing and dramatic when floodlit at night offering picturesque views of its encircling crenellated battlements.

Bisheh Waterfall, Snow Tunnel, Poldokhtar ponds, Soltani Mosque of Borujerd, Shapouri Bridge, and Shirez Canyon are amongst other tourist sites of the mountainous province.

AFM/MG