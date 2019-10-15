“Fault Line” to compete in Izmir short film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Soheil Amirsharifi’s movie “Fault Line” (Gosal) will go on screen at the main section of the 20th Izmir International Short Film Festival in Turkey.

The film tells the story of a schoolgirl who tries to hide a mistake she made in the morning that has caused problems for her friends and herself.

Earlier this week, “Fault Line” was named best short film at the 63rd edition of the BFI London Film Festival.

The Izmir International Short film Festival will be held from November 4 to 10.

Photo: A scene from “Fault Line” by Iranian director Soheil Amirsharifi.

