Bahraini fans disrespect Iran’s national anthem

TEHRAN – Bahraini football fans disrespected Iran’s national anthem in the match held in Riffa Tuesday night.

Iran lost to Bahrain 1-0 at matchday 4 of Asia’s Round 2 qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in Group C.

The Bahraini fans made a lot of noise during Iran’s national anthem at the Bahrain National Stadium.

Iran's Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs, Masoud Soltanifar, has said they will file a complaint to FIFA for disrespecting Iran’s national anthem.

“The behavior of Bahraini fans is against the spirit of sportsmanship and we want Asian Football Confederation and FIFA to take legal action against that,” Soltanifar said.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein