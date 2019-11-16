FIFA fines Bahrain after fans whistle Iran anthem

TEHRAN - FIFA fined the Bahrain Football Association (BFA) after local fans booed and whistled the Iranian national anthem at a World Cup qualifier.

In the match held in Riffa in mid-October at Asia’s Round 2 qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar in Group C, the Bahraini fans made a lot of noise during Iran’s national anthem at the Bahrain National Stadium.

The Disciplinary Commission of world football’s governing body handed the association a 20,000 Swiss francs fine, reprimanding Bahraini fans for “disturbance during national anthems.”

The match also started with the delay.

Moreover, FIFA has warned the (BFA) as its future conduct according to article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code that any further infringements will lead to harsher sanctions.

Iran sit third in Group C with six points, four points adrift of Iraq.