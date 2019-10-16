Bosnian animation festival picks Iranian movies

TEHRAN – The Banjaluka International Animated Film Festival in Bosnia will screen four movies by Iranian filmmakers.

“Mr. Deer” by Mojtaba Musavi and “The Pattern” by Azad Jannati are among the films that will compete in the official section of the festival, which will be held from October 24 to 28.

“Mr. Deer” is set in a modern but ruined subway in an unknown time. People in this society have animal faces, they have forgotten their humanity and ethics, and they do not avoid sins. Meanwhile, someone with a deer face is trying to reform the society.

“The Pattern”, which is inspired by the Iraqi chemical weapons attack on Halabja in Iraqi Kurdistan in 1988, tells the story of a rug weaver and the patterns she has in mind.

“One Person” by Mahbubeh Kalai, about love and loneliness, and “Story of a Man without Lips” by Milad Shahjani, based on a children’s poem by Ahmad Shamlu about a man who doesn’t have lips to smile, are also among the films.

Photo: A scene from “Mr. Deer” by Iranian director Mojtaba Musavi.

