Monthly steel products exports rise 60% yr/yr

TEHRAN- Iran exported 584,000 tons of steel products during the sixth Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (August 23-September 22), which was 60 percent more than the figure of the same month in the past year, IRIB reported on Wednesday citing the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The data provided by IMIDRO also indicate that the country exported 3.4 million tons of steel products during the first half of this year (March 21-September 22), with three percent growth compared to the first half of the previous year.

In a press conference on June 8, Iranian deputy industry, mining and trade minister said the ministry has taken necessary measures to maintain the country’s metal exports despite the U.S. sanctions.

“We have established a special working group in the ministry which is closely assessing the situation and making necessary arrangements to mitigate the impact of the U.S. sanctions,” Jafar Sarqini told the Tehran Times in the press conference.

The official noted that it is expected for the exports from the country’s mining sector to, at least, reach the last year’s $8.5 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2020).

Also, during a meeting with the members of Iran Steel Association on August 25, Iranian Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Reza Rahmani said the country has achieved a proper self-reliance in steel industry.

Steel industry is one of the industries in which some good investment has been made and today it has become a production advantage, the minister further underscored.

Iran’s annual steel production is planned to reach 45 million tons by the Iranian calendar year 1400 (March 2021-March 2022), according to Sarqini.

On June 15, the official had announced that the country’s annual crude steel production is planned to reach 30 million tons in the current Iranian calendar year.

He put Iran’s crude steel production at 25 million tons in the past year.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rahmani announced that industry and mining sectors of the country have experienced a growth of 18 percent during the first half of the current year.

Making the remarks during a ceremony to inaugurate a copper concentrate plant in the northeastern city of Ahar, the minister said that the country has witnessed a growth of 6.5 percent in crude steel output, 9.1 percent rise in production of steel products, six percent increase in cement output, and 13 percent rise in glass production during the first six-month of this year.

