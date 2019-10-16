Iran urges Bahrain to change ‘non-constructive’ policies in region

TEHRAN – MP Fatemeh Hosseini, Iranian representative at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Belgrade, has slammed Bahrain’s anti-Iran remarks, urging the Arab country to reconsider its “non-constructive” policies in the Middle East.

Hosseini made the remarks in reaction to claims by the Bahraini side on Iran’s involvement in proxy wars in region and the recent attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities, Mehr reported on Wednesday.

“It is shocking to hear such hostile remarks against a neighboring country by those who support and sponsor terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh,” she stated.

“Contrary to the principles and remarks by such countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always played a constructive role in fighting terrorism in the region,” Hosseini added.

She said Iran invites such regimes to take note of the realities of the region so that “we can all witness the establishment of peace and stability.”

Hosseini also said while Iran rejects all accusations on its involvement in Yemen, “we express our full support for a peaceful solution to the Yemeni crisis and an end to this humanitarian catastrophe caused by foreign aggressors.”

MH/PA