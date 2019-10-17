Sareh Javanmardi wins silver at World Shooting Para Sport Championships

TEHRAN – Sareh Javanmardi of Iran claimed a silver medal at the Sydney 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships on Thursday.

The Iranian shooter came second in the P2 (women's 10m air pistol SH1) with the score of 233.6 points.

Ukraine’s Iryna Liakhu won the gold medal with 235.8 and bronze medal went to Aysegul Pehlivanlar from Turkey who scored 214.2 points.

The Sydney 2019 World Shooting Para Sport Championships run until Friday.

The prestigious competition has brought 283 shooters from 55 countries together in Australian beautiful city.