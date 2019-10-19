Industrial unit establishment permits rise 19% in 5 months

TEHRAN- Issuance of permits for setting up industrial units in Iran increased 19 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22) compared to the same period of time in the past year, IRIB reported citing the data released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade.

As reported, most of the issued permits were for the industries related to the food and beverage, and also non-metal minerals and Yazd, Semnan, and Khorasan Razavi were the provinces receiving the highest number of the permits.

The provided data indicate that 10,551 permits have been issued during the first five months of this year, creating jobs for 248,000 persons, which shows 20 percent rise in terms of job creation compared to the same time span of the previous year.

As previously announced by the ministry, issuance of permits for setting up industrial units in Iran increased 16 percent in the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20, 2019).

Most of the issued permits were related to the food industries and Semnan, Qom and Khorasan Razavi were the provinces receiving the highest number of the permits.

MA/MA