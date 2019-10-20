Warsaw Film Festival honors Iran’s “A Hairy Tale” 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Homayun Ghanizadeh’s directorial debut “A Hairy Tale” received the special jury award at the 35th Warsaw Film Festival in the Polish capital on Saturday.

The film is a black comedy about three barbers: Danesh, who is in love with Homa, a well-known actress; Khan, who is mad about the movie “Casablanca”; and Shapur, who is a fan of tinned tuna and politics.

Finding the dead bodies of women with shaved heads near their barbershop leads Inspector Kiani to the barbers to sort out the messy situation.

The Georgian film “Shindisi” won the grand prize while Dito Tsintsadze was named best director for the movie.

“Overseas”, a co-production between Belgium and France by Sung-A Yoon, won the best documentary award, while “Sororelle” by Frederic Even and Louise Mercadier from France received the grand prize in the short film competition.

“Just 6.5” by Iranian director Saeid Rustai was also screened in Discoveries, a non-competitive section of the festival, which was held from October 11 to 20.

Photo: A scene from “A Hairy Tale” by Iranian director Homayun Ghanizadeh.

