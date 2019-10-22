Overseas troupes to perform at Hamedan children’s theater festival

TEHRAN – Theater troupes from six countries including Spain, Italy and France will attend the 26th International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults in Hamedan.

Groups from Argentina, Greece and Tajikistan along with over 20 Iranian troupes will also go on stage during the event, which will be held from November 7 to 12 with the motto of “Children and the Environment”, the director of the festival, Majid Qanad, said in a press conference in Tehran on Tuesday.

In addition, workshops by theater experts from Belgium, Italy, France, Algeria and Spain will be organized on the sidelines of the festival.

The organizers also plan to honor Iranian veteran actor Reza Babak for his lifetime achievements in children’s theater.

Photo: International Theater Festival for Children and Young Adults director Majid Qanad attends a press conference in Tehran on October 22, 2019. (Iran Theater)

