“Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” named best doc at Salto festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mahmudreza Sani’s film “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” about the world-renowned filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami has won the award for best documentary feature at the 4th Salto Independent Film Festival in Uruguay.

The story of the film is a new narrative of Kiarostami’s point of view on life, his vision and worldview that Sani tried to portray during four years of workshops held by Kiarostami in Spain and Colombia.

The award for best narrative film went to “Lorik” by Alexey Zlobin from Armenia, and the award for best experimental feature went to “Children of Spring” by Dusan Solomun from Germany, the organizers announced last Friday.

Photo: A scene from “Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” by Mahmudreza Sani.

RM/MMS/YAW