TEDPIX gains 6,141 points in a day

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 6,141 points to 308,314 on Tuesday, Tasnim news agency reported.

The report said that 3.645 billion securities worth 16.69 trillion rials (about $397.3 million) were traded through 350,000 deals at TSE on Tuesday.

As previously announced, the index has fallen 3,402 points to 309,647 during the five working days of the past Iranian calendar week (Saturday to Wednesday).

Some 16.496 billion securities worth 75.752 trillion rials (about $1.803 billion) were traded through 1.677 million deals at TSE during the past week.

After some consecutive days of fall, TEDPIX registered growth on Monday.

The stock market experts mention the emotional influence created by the new shareholders as the main reason behind the drops that this market has been experiencing recently.

It is while lagging the parallel markets of foreign currency, gold coin, and real estate behind, Iran’s stock market hit a new record during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-September 22), as TEDPIX, closed at an all-time high of 302,103 points.

Experiencing a growth of 74 percent during the first six months of the present year, TSE witnessed its best performance since the Iranian calendar year of 1382 (March 2003-March 2004).

Also as reported, Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), has experienced a noticeable positive performance during the first half, as its main index, IFX, gained 78 percent during the mentioned period of time.

