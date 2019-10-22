First ‘green school’ inaugurated in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s first school, built based on environment protection standards, was inaugurated in Tehran, Ali Shahri, director general of the organization for renovation, development and equipment of Tehran schools, said on Tuesday.

Green schools, also known as eco-schools, bring a range of benefits, including waste management, waste reduction, biodiversity, energy, water, transport, health, global sustainability, healthy nutrition, citizenship and climate change. Countries considering their own socioeconomic and cultural characteristics must be able to adapt these criteria into their own particular circumstances.

The school, measuring 7,000 square meters, is located in district 5, and was constructed by the organization for renovation, development and equipment of schools, he said, ISNA reported.

Adopting schools with environment protection standards and criteria is one of the organization’s main policies, which is done in cooperation with Shiraz University that draws up the green school criteria, he noted.

Collecting or directing rainwater to reuse for green space irrigation, equipping the schools with heating facilities using environmentally friendly energy, and installing energy-saving cooling systems are among the measures have been carried out in the green school, he explained.

He went on to add that all the windows and doors are designed in a way to prevent energy waste, and the school is covered with vegetation and green spaces.

Current environmental problems are rooted in the lack of proper awareness and cultural weakness regarding the relationship between man and nature. Under such circumstances, environmental issues have only belatedly been recognized in school activities worldwide and led to the initiation of green schools. Effective school programs should not only help students to progress the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary for responsible environmental behavior, but also have the potential to spread awareness of the concept.

