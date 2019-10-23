Generous benefactor frees 11 prisoners in Tehran

TEHRAN – A Tehrani philanthropist has donated as much as 3 billion rials (nearly $72,000) to free 11 prisoners who had committed involuntary financial crimes, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

“He made the contribution and released the inmates who had been imprisoned for many years and had poor financial conditions,” Manouchehr Rahmani, the director of Tehran’s office of Blood Money Organization, explained.

Donation of benefactors and forgiveness of the plaintiffs in unintentional financial crimes not only free one person but saves the prisoner’s family as well as preventing social and cultural harm, he highlighted.

Since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21), 3,318 prisoners who had committed unintentional crimes have been released,

Currently, 1,289 unintentional crime prisoners are behind bars in Tehran, he added.

