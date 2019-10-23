Claudia Castellucci to hold workshop at Kashan theater festival

TEHRAN – Italian theater expert Claudia Castellucci is scheduled to hold a workshop during the 15th Mehr Kashan National Theater Festival, which will be held in the central Iranian city from December 12 to 19, the organizers announced on Wednesday.

Over 15 Iranians and five Italians from Castellucci’s own troupe will attend the six-day workshop, which will be on body, action, rhythm and the effect of nature on theater.

Participants will give a joint performance, which will be directed by Castellucci, during the closing day of the festival in Kashan. In addition, they will then move to Tehran to stage the same performance at Molavi Theater on December 20.

Sixty-year-old Castellucci has already held several workshops and performances in Iran.

She along with her brother Romeo and two siblings Chiara and Paolo Guidi established an experiential theater company in 1981.

The company, which is named “The Societas Raffaello Sanzio” and has performed in various venues across Europe, is based near Bologna, Italy where it has its own theater.

Castellucci is also the author of “The Theater of Societas Raffaello Sanzio”, which is about the background and development of the company.

Photo: A poster for Italian theater expert Claudia Castellucci’s workshop during the 15th Mehr Kashan National Theater Festival.

ABU/MMS/YAW