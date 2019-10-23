Iranian shorts competing in Richard Harris film festival

TEHRAN – Iranian shorts “Cleaner” and “Are You Volleyball?!” have been selected to be screened at the Richard Harris International Film Festival, which is currently underway in Limerick, Ireland.

Directed by Mohammadreza Miqani, “Cleaner” is the story of a public toilet cleaner, who is concerned about her pregnancy test on a normal day of her work.

“Are You Volleyball?!” by Mohammad Bakhshi is about a group of Arab asylum seekers, who arrive at an English speaking country border and can’t keep going. They have arguments with border guards every day until a deaf-mute boy becomes the catalyst for better communication between the two groups.

The Richard Harris International Film Festival will come to an end on October 28.

Photo: A scene from “Cleaner” by Iranian director Mohammadreza Miqani.

