Iran, Algeria discuss expansion of port, maritime co-op

TEHRAN - A delegation from Algeria’s Ministry of Transport visited Iran’s Emam Khomeini Port in the southwestern province of Khuzestan to explore areas of mutual cooperation and discuss a sister city agreement between the port of Emam Khomeini and the port of Bejaia in Algeria.

According to the head of Khuzestan Province’s Ports and Maritime Department, the delegation visited the facilities and achievements of the Iranian ports and explored areas of cooperation such as sea pollution, loading and unloading of vessels, and private sector’s participation in the development of ports’ infrastructure.

Adel Daris pointed to the sister city agreement between the two countries’ ports as the beginning of a move towards further development of technical cooperation in ports and maritime sector and noted that “so far, the two sides have emphasized development of educational cooperation in port issues and the transfer of knowledge and experience.”

During their visit, the Algerian side also called for cooperation between the ports of the two countries as the main goal of their trip, saying that maritime transport, transfer of technical knowledge and ultimately increasing the level of commercial exchanges were among the key capabilities that could be used to realize the sisterhood agreement.

According to the Algerian officials, Emam Khomeini Port, as a focal point for grain unloading and loading, has great opportunities for private sector’s investment, and that could be a valuable and inspiring model for Algeria to share such experiences with.

EF/MA