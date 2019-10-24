Nouri claims silver at Asian Para Archery C’ships

TEHRAN - Hadi Nouri from Iran claimed a silver medal at the 3rd edition of Asian Para Archery Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

He lost to He Zihao of China 144-142 in the men’s compound open.

Fitrianyah Fitrianyah from Indonesia won the bronze after defeating his Malaysian rival Wiro Julin 146-136.

In total, 107 para athletes participate in the championships. Seventy-two of those are also eligible to compete in the quota event.

Bangkok is set to host the Asian Archery Championships in November as well, where three recurve men’s and three recurve women’s places at the Olympics will be won.

The 2019 Asian Para Archery Championships take place on 20-25 October in Bangkok, Thailand.