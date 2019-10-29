Mohammad Rahmanian’s “Joan of Arc in Fire” on stage in Budapest

TEHRAN – Celebrated Iranian writer and director Mohammad Rahmanian’s play “Joan of Arc in Fire” was staged by the Hungary-based Iranian director Farid Tehrani in Budapest, Hungary.

Produced by the Budapest-based PishPardeh Dramatics Persian Theater Association, the play was performed in Persian and Hungarian on September 29, October 21 and 24. The troupe’s last performance will be held on November 8.

The play is about Charlotte, a young girl who has survived one of the Nazi concentration camps in World War II. She remembers every moment of almost six years of suffering in the camp and tries to narrate them all for the audience.

Solmaz Foruzandeh is the main member of the cast for the Persian performance, while Orsolya Kálóczi is performing the Hungarian version.

Photo: A poster for “Joan of Arc in Fire” by director Farid Tehrani.

