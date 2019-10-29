Iran’s Larijani: Unity, empathy to foil plots

TEHRAN – Facing resistance by regional nations, the enemies have resorted to hatching conspiracies, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday, suggesting that that unity and empathy will neutralize the foes’ plots.

“Today, resistance (against enemies) is alive in the Middle East region and this is regional nations’ resistance that has pushed the enemies to conspire, but, they will never win,” Larijani said in a conference in Damghan city.

He further said, “Stability of resistance front’s nations is due to their foes’ behaviors that have not left any way out but Islamic resistance.”

In relevant remarks in June, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the doctrine of resistance introduced by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, is now a well-known concept.



