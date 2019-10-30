Intelligence Ministry disbands currency smuggling gang in northwestern Iran

TEHRAN – The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced on Wednesday that it has dismantled a team of currency smugglers in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

The ministry’s public relations announced that the armed gang was committing illegal trade and smuggling currency in the cities of Boukan, Mahabad, Urmiya and Tehran.

It added that the members, who had already been identified, were under close monitoring of the intelligence forces in West Azarbaijan.

The ministry further said that the gang was ultimately dismantled via several smart operations.

“Five main members of the band, including the band leader were arrested through coordination with judiciary officials. A large amount of currency, a number of guns, an amount of fake dollar notes, fake plate of vehicles and several vehicles used for smuggling currency were seized in the operations,” the ministry explained.

