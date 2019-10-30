Three key ministers to attend Majlis national security committee 

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli and Defense Minister Amir Hatmi are to attend the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee next week to respond questions by legislators.

The committee is supposed to review a bill of cooperation protocol on countering organized crimes in the Caspian Sea which is an appendix to the sea’s security cooperation agreement, a plan on the government’s commitment to provide support for anti-hegemonic powers research and scientific centers and also a plan on punishing those managers who act in line with sanctions against Iran.

The above-mentioned ministers will attend the committee on Monday and Tuesday to respond any possible questions by the lawmakers sitting on the committee.

