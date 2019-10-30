Iranian Army equips operational units with modern hand-launched drones

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari, commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces, announced on Wednesday that a new domestically-made model of hand-launched drones, named Farpad, has been handed over to the operational units.

Pointing to the latest achievements by the army’s self-sufficiency organization in planning and manufacturing drone systems, Heidari said, “The ground forces have manufactured a new model of hand-launched drones. This drone is not under research anymore. It has successfully passed field tests and has been handed over to the operational units.”

“Farpad drone will be utilized in reconnaissance and monitoring missions at border lines and other relevant operations,” Heidari stated, according to the army’s public relations.

The brigadier general further said, “The army is to equip mobile combat brigades and rapid reaction and intelligence units with Farpad.”

“Farpad in equipped with automatic pilot system and portable ground control station. Farpad is also capable of participating in electronic wars. The drone is also capable of detecting targets via imaging.”

The brigadier general added, “The army’s ground forces enjoy long record in applying drones, and now, they own various drone systems, including radar-evading, night-flying, reconnaissance and combat drones.”

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.



MJ/PA

