Farmers in western province of Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari are harvesting saffron from around 200 hectares of land under cultivation. The harvest season begins in mid-October and continues till early November.

It is predicted that 800 kilograms of saffron will be produced in the province.

Production of saffron in Iran is forecast to reach 430 tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020).