Former MP: Reformist women to strongly contest upcoming parliamentary elections 

TEHRAN – Fateme Rake’ei, a former parliamentarian, has said reformists, particularly females, are resolved to seriously contest the February parliamentary elections.

Rake’ei, who serves as the head of the media working group of reformists’ supreme front, said, “The 11th Majlis elections is a good chance for reformists to revive their social wealth.”

“Women’s 30 percent share in candidateship list (of the reformists) should not be ignored. Women must participate in the upcoming elections remarkably.”

She further quoted former president Mohammad Khatami asking, “Why 30 percent? The entire female experts should compete in the election because Majlis needs them.”

Rake’ei was a member of the 6th Majlis (parliament 2004-2008) from Tehran.

In relevant remarks in mid-September, MP Mostafa Kavakebian said reformists would not boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections even if they see that their chances of victory are low.

“If for any reason we felt that we cannot have serious competition and introduce candidates for all the seats, we will not boycott the elections and will announce to the people that they should participate and vote for any of the existing candidates they wish,” Kavakebian said.

He also ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition between reformists and other factions for the elections, saying, “Our experience says that it is useless. In the elections of 1394 (2016) we put some people in our list but later regretted.”

Parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 21, 2020.



MJ/PA