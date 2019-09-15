Reformists won’t boycott upcoming parliamentary elections: MP

TEHRAN – MP Mostafa Kavakebian has said reformists would not boycott the upcoming parliamentary elections even if they see that their chances of victory is low.

“If for any reason we felt that we cannot have a serious competition and introduce candidates for all the seats, we will not boycott the elections and will announce to the people that they should participate and vote for any of the existing candidates they wish,” Kavakebian said, Mosalas Online reported on Sunday.

He also ruled out the possibility of forming a coalition between reformists and other factions for the elections, saying, “Our experience says that it is useless. In the elections of 1394 (2016) we put some people in our list but later regretted.”

Parliamentary elections will be held on Feb. 21, 2020.

The midterm elections of the Assembly of Experts will also be held on the same date in Tehran, Khorsan Razavi, North Khorasan, Fars and Qom provinces.

MH/PA