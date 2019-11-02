JCPOA promoted Iran’s standing worldwide: VP

TEHRAN – The Iranian vice president for parliamentary affairs said on Saturday that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and world powers in 2015 promoted Tehran’s standing globally.

“Settling the Iran nuclear standoff was not a simple matter as several resolutions had already been approved against Iran. The nuclear deal was the most prominent success achieved by the government in 2015,” Hossein Ali Amiri said.

Through the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear agreement, Iran proved to the world that despite intensive propaganda campaigns by Israel and hardliners in Washington, Iran’s nuclear program is purely peaceful.

“No one can find a country that has been able of removing itself from under the United Nations Chapter VII without engaging in a war and bloodshed. Iran, under support by the country’s Leader, management of President Hassan Rouhani and capability of the negotiating team managed to evade effects of previous resolutions by only a new resolution (2231),” Amiri went on to say.

In July 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231 endorsed the JCPOA and annulled all the previous resolutions against Iran.

He added, “Today, except for some reactionary countries in the region and the Zionist regime of Israel, no country intends to cooperate with the U.S. which is not a minor achievement.”

Since May 8, exactly one year after the United States unilaterally abandoned the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions, Tehran has started to partially remove limits on its nuclear program in compliance with paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA.

Iran says its reciprocal measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the Iranian economy from unilateral U.S. sanctions.



MJ/PA