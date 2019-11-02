Religious endowment relics on show at Tehran museum

TEHRAN – An exhibition of religious endowment (waqf) relics on Saturday opened to the public at the National Museum of Iran, according to the museum’s website.

Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan and the Endowments Charity Affairs Organization Director Mehdi Khamoushi cut the ribbon on the exhibit, which puts on display Quranic and other rare manuscripts, documents, porcelains, metalwork objects, rugs and carpets.

A waqf or mortmain property, is an inalienable charitable endowment under Islamic law, which typically involves donating a building, plot of land or other assets for Muslim religious or charitable purposes with no intention of reclaiming the assets.

Titled “Waqf Heritage”, the exhibit will be running through November 8.

Located in downtown Tehran, the National Museum of Iran is somewhat chock-full of priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s rich history. Massive and tiny statutes, ceramics, potteries, stone figures, bas-relief carvings, metal objects, textile remains, rare books and coins are amongst objects that build up the innumerable collections inside.

AFM/MG